Police charge 23-year-old Toronto man with robbery, weapons offences
TORONTO — Police in Toronto say a 23-year-old man faces numerous charges after a violent home invasion and robbery in the city's central area.
Police allege a man with a hand gun forced his way into an apartment near the corner of Bloor Street East and Sherbourne Street on May 14 and demanded money from a 48-year-old woman.
They say the man then "pistol-whipped" the woman over the head several times and stole one of her puppies before leaving.
Police obtained a search warrant and arrested Samuel Elvira of Toronto on Wednesday.
They allege a loaded hand gun along with large quantities of heroin and cocaine were seized during the arrest.
Elvira faces 16 charges including robbery and weapons offences, following a court appearance on Thursday.
