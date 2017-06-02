Police investigating possibility fireworks sparked massive recycling facility fire

Toronto police say they're investigating the possibility that a massive fire at a waterfront recycling facility last month was caused by fireworks.

The early morning blaze sent a haze of smoke wafting over parts of the city and firefighters worked at the scene for several days before the fire was extinguished.

Police say damage is estimated to be as high as $20 million.

In a release Friday, investigators say security camera video shows fireworks being launched from an area adjacent to the building just prior to the fire starting on May 25.

Police say the video shows some of the fireworks landed on the recycling facility.