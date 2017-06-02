Temporary barrier installed on Lake Shore Blvd. where 5-year-old was killed

City work crews installed temporary barriers along Lake Shore Blvd. Friday near the site where a 5-year-old boy was struck by a car after falling into traffic while biking on the Martin Goodman Trail.

Permanent fencing will be erected along the stretch of road near Jameson Ave. as well as improved signage and pavement markings for cyclists and drivers.

Mayor John Tory asked city officials to conduct a safety review of Toronto’s approximately 300-kilometre network of multi-use trails after a car struck Xavier Morgan when he lost control of his bike May 24.

“I support city staff increasing safety along a busy section of the Martin Goodman Trail by putting up barrier fencing,” Mayor John Tory said in a statement. “This will provide more security and comfort for cyclists and pedestrians who use this trail.”

Councillor Gord Perks (Ward 14 Parkdale-High Park) said the “terrible loss” of Xavier “reminds us that we must do better.”

“These first steps will help. We have more work to do to ensure that cyclists and pedestrians are always safe.”

Jared Kolb, executive director of Cycle Toronto, praised the city for its “quick, bold, decisive action.”

Kolb said he hopes the city will continue its review, particularly with an eye to improving safety on trials promoted as family friendly, “which means you’re going to have people of all ages and abilities on them.”

The Advocacy for Respect for Cyclists group is organizing a memorial bike ride on Saturday in the junior kindergarten student’s honour.