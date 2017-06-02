Wynne calls U.S. departure from Paris climate accord 'appalling’

Premier Kathleen Wynne has joined the chorus of world leaders, governors, mayors and chief executives slamming U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision to quit the Paris climate change accord.

“It’s really appalling to me the president of the United States would abdicate his responsibility,” Wynne said Friday in Barrie.

“The whole world needs to be involved in fighting climate change.”

Ontario, which is partnering with California and Quebec in a cap-and-trade system to limit greenhouse gas emissions, will continue its push to make gains for the climate, Wynne added.

“The role of provinces and states and municipalities is even more important than it was a couple of days ago.”

Wynne said she is heading to Washington, D.C., for meetings with officials next Tuesday and will keep pressing the need for action on climate change.