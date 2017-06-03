Black Lives Matter not registered for this year’s Pride parade in Toronto

Black Lives Matter Toronto, the group that was largely instrumental in minimizing police participation in this year’s Toronto Pride Parade, will not be marching in the parade, organizers say.

Pride spokesperson Ryan Connelly has confirmed BLM missed the May 20 deadline to register, indicating they will not be participating in the parade. BLM is also not listed on the Pride website’s list of registered participants.

BLM have not yet confirmed their position, but told the Star they will release a statement via social media in the coming days.

Last year, members of Black Lives Matter Toronto staged a sit-in during the parade and refused to move unless then-Pride executive director Mathieu Chantelois signed a list of their demands.

One of the demands was that Pride limit police participation in future parades.

Chantelois signed the list and the parade carried on, later telling the media he only signed the list of demands so he could get the parade moving again.

The sit-in resulted in hate mail against the activist group.

“I think that is testament to why we had to create an intervention into Pride in the first place,” Janaya Khan, a co-founder of the group, said at the time.

Last month, Pride Toronto issued a statement saying police could only march in this year’s parade if they wore civilian clothing, and did not have vehicles or visible weapons. The parade is scheduled for June 25.

Toronto city councillor John Campbell then attempted to suspend the city’s annual grant to Pride, but the vote failed on May 26.

On Thursday, a Pride flag was raised over Toronto police headquarters for the first time in history.