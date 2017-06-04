News / Toronto

Photos: Braving the rain to support Toronto's 30th Ride for Heart

The event is taking place in Toronto along the Gardiner Expressway and the Don Valley Parkway, despite the rainy weather.

Owen Son-Hing (6) holds an encouraging sign for his dad on the ride route.The Don Valley Parkway will be closed from the Gardiner Expressway to Highway 401 on Sunday from 2 a.m. to 2 p.m. for the Heart and Stroke Ride for Heart.

Rene Johnston/Toronto Star

In the name of life-saving research, 15,000 cyclists and 5,000 on foot are braving the rainy weather for the 30th Ride for Heart.

The Gardiner Expressway and the Don Valley Parkway, are closed to vehicles for the event.

Rene Johnston/Toronto Star

The annual fundraising event is put on by Becel and the Heart and Stroke Foundation. The foundation’s fundraising goal for this year is six million dollars, says a press release from the event’s organizers.

“The funds raised will support 850 researchers in medical institutes, universities, hospitals and communities,” the release says.

Rene Johnston/Toronto Star

