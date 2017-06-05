Live with Kelly and Ryan and Justin: Trudeau's morning TV debut (almost) a home run

NIAGARA FALLS, ONT.—Is the prime minister in need of a history lesson?

During an outdoor broadcast of Live with Kelly and Ryan in Niagara Falls on Monday, Justin Trudeau appeared to either forget or ignore the legacy of Kim Campbell, Canada’s first and only female prime minister.

Co-host Kelly Ripa asked Trudeau if he wants one of his children to follow in his footsteps one day.

“Definitely not,” he said, refusing to choose which one of his three kids would make the best leader. “Although I will say, I have one daughter and there is something very special about imagining a female prime minister. I think it’s long overdue. I just don’t think we have to wait that long. I think it should be sooner than that.”

Following some online backlash — by Monday afternoon, “Kim Campbell” was a trending term on Twitter — Trudeau’s office assured the Star that he had not forgotten about Campbell, who led the Progressive Conservatives, and the country, after Brian Mulroney resigned in 1993.

“Of course the PM did not forget that Kim Campbell was Prime Minister,” Trudeau’s press secretary Andrée-Lyne Hallé wrote in an email. “Now that was almost 25 years ago — I think we can all agree we’re overdue after 25 years!”

There was little controversy in the interview itself — for most of its duration, it wasn’t clear who was more star-struck by Trudeau: the audience, or hosts Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.

“Dear Canadian diary,” Ripa quipped after Trudeau left the stage. “I have no other words.”

“I thought it would be awkward if I said, ‘You have pretty eyes, sir.’ But I thought it,” Seacrest added.

Ripa and Seacrest first sat down with the PM and bantered with him about his sex appeal and his talent for being caught with his shirt off. After giving Trudeau a pair of socks with their faces plastered on them — something they said they hoped he’ll wear to meet the Irish prime minster, as he was caught wearing mismatched Star Wars socks during their last meeting — the hosts took to more serious topics after the break.

Trudeau was asked about the relationship between Canada and the U.S., which Trudeau described as “unbelievably deep.” Ripa commented that the prime minister was close with former U.S. president Barack Obama, and asked about his feelings toward current President Donald Trump.

“We have a good, constructive working relationship and that’s the important part of it,” Trudeau said. “There’s a lot of things we agree on.”

“Today is World Environment Day. We don’t agree on that because I think there’s a lot of good jobs in the environment that we’re building for. But we both agree that the most important responsibility of a leader is to create good jobs for middle-class people across our countries and we’re connected on that.”

During a commercial break, the hosts and Trudeau posed for a selfie together, with Seacrest attempting to take the photo before the PM came to the rescue when the TV veteran didn’t frame the shot quite right.

Ripa and Seacrest also interviewed Orphan Black actress Tatiana Maslany, speaking with her about her childhood in Saskatchewan, the last season of her show, and where she keeps her Emmy.

The hosts treated the audience of approximately 3,000 at the Oakes Garden Theatre to their usual banter, speaking about their weekends in Niagara Falls — during which Ripa hit the casinos with her son and Seacrest toured the falls. The duo also visited a local winery.

Tuesday’s episode, pre-recorded on Monday in Niagara Falls, will see appearances from musical performers French Montana and Swae Lee as well as two Canadians — America’s Got Talent judge Howie Mandel and Cars 3 star Nathan Fillion.

This is the syndicated show’s third visit to Niagara Falls, with the first coming in 1996 when the show was known as Live with Regis and Kathie Lee, followed by a 2006 return when Ripa had joined Regis Philbin as co-host.

Having joined permanently a month ago, the trip was Seacrest’s first with the show. He described his and Ripa’s dynamic as “a love affair at work,” during a news conference following Monday’s tapings.

“She is the most brilliant, wonderful partner to have in television,” Seacrest said. “She’s mastered this and been in people’s homes every day of the week and formed this incredible connection with an audience and I was just hoping to be a part of that and also fulfil that connection.”

Ripa was also complimentary about her co-host, calling him “authentically kind” and “a great storyteller.”

“If you watch American Idol, that thing that Ryan has with people when they are their most nervous . . . he has that ability to take care of everyone and keep a show moving along,” Ripa said.

“I always knew that if we were lucky enough to somehow miraculously get him on our show, he would have that and I’m learning about my job from watching him do his job.”

Seacrest then jumped in. “I gotta meet me,” he said. “I didn’t know I was that guy.”