How many slices of avocado toast would equal a down payment?

The GTA housing market has cooled a little in the past month. Prices dropped by an average of $55,604 between April and May, though they’re still 15 per cent higher than this time last year. Meanwhile, the number of home listings is actually up since last year.

So are homes finally affordable for millennials? What if, like Australian millionaire Tim Gurner suggested, they simply give up their obsession with “smashed avocado for $19 and four coffees at $4 each”? Metro lifted an idea from the BBC to find out. Assuming a 20 per cent down payment and a weekly $14 avocado-toast indulgence at Toronto’s trendy Drake Hotel, here’s how long it would take to save for a down payment in various cities simply by scrapping your toast habit. (Keep in mind: Canadian life expectancy is currently 82 years).