How many slices of avocado toast would equal a down payment?
No wonder millennials are feeling burned about the price of housing.
The GTA housing market has cooled a little in the past month. Prices dropped by an average of $55,604 between April and May, though they’re still 15 per cent higher than this time last year. Meanwhile, the number of home listings is actually up since last year.
So are homes finally affordable for millennials? What if, like Australian millionaire Tim Gurner suggested, they simply give up their obsession with “smashed avocado for $19 and four coffees at $4 each”? Metro lifted an idea from the BBC to find out. Assuming a 20 per cent down payment and a weekly $14 avocado-toast indulgence at Toronto’s trendy Drake Hotel, here’s how long it would take to save for a down payment in various cities simply by scrapping your toast habit. (Keep in mind: Canadian life expectancy is currently 82 years).
Brampton
Avg. home price: $733,590
Down payment: $146,718
How much toast? 10,480 pieces
Years to save: 201
City of Toronto
Avg. home price: $899,728
Down payment: $179,946
How much toast? 12,853 pieces
Years to save: 241
Oshawa
Avg. home price: $526,774
Down payment: $105,355
How much toast? 7,525 pieces
Years to save: 144
Mississauga
Avg. home price: $760,645
Down payment: $152,129
How much toast? 10,866 pieces
Years to save: 209
Markham
Avg. home price: $1,096,131
Down payment: $219,226
How much toast? 15,659 pieces
Years to save: 301
For comparison: Vancouver
Avg. home price: $967,000
Down payment: $193,400
How much toast? 13,814 pieces
Years to save: 266
