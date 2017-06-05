News / Toronto

How many slices of avocado toast would equal a down payment?

No wonder millennials are feeling burned about the price of housing.

Forego your avocado indulgence, and you can own a GTA home in as little as 144 years.

istock

Forego your avocado indulgence, and you can own a GTA home in as little as 144 years.

The GTA housing market has cooled a little in the past month. Prices dropped by an average of $55,604 between April and May, though they’re still 15 per cent higher than this time last year. Meanwhile, the number of home listings is actually up since last year.

Related: Why you should rent instead of buy a home

So are homes finally affordable for millennials? What if, like Australian millionaire Tim Gurner suggested, they simply give up their obsession with “smashed avocado for $19 and four coffees at $4 each”? Metro lifted an idea from the BBC to find out. Assuming a 20 per cent down payment and a weekly $14 avocado-toast indulgence at Toronto’s trendy Drake Hotel, here’s how long it would take to save for a down payment in various cities simply by scrapping your toast habit. (Keep in mind: Canadian life expectancy is currently 82 years).

Brampton

Avg. home price: $733,590

Down payment: $146,718

How much toast? 10,480 pieces

Years to save: 201

City of Toronto

Avg. home price: $899,728

Down payment: $179,946

How much toast? 12,853 pieces

Years to save: 241

Oshawa

Avg. home price:  $526,774

Down payment:  $105,355

How much toast? 7,525 pieces

Years to save: 144

Mississauga   

Avg. home price: $760,645

Down payment:  $152,129

How much toast? 10,866 pieces

Years to save: 209

Markham

Avg. home price: $1,096,131

Down payment: $219,226

How much toast? 15,659 pieces

Years to save: 301

For comparison: Vancouver

Avg. home price: $967,000

Down payment: $193,400

How much toast? 13,814 pieces

Years to save: 266

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

Toronto Views

More...