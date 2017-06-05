Video: Dameion McFarland's killers had the wrong man, say police

Police say the killers who executed Dameion McFarland with a shotgun blast at a northwest Toronto high rise got the wrong man.

McFarland, 34, was “a completely innocent victim” in the Feb. 1 shooting at an apartment building on Jane St. near Finch Ave. W., homicide Det. Rob North told a news conference Monday where police released surveillance video of the suspects.

“He was not the intended target,” North said. “At least one of the individuals inside the apartment was a target.”

McFarland was pronounced dead at the scene after being hit with at least one shotgun blast.

“He was shot before he even got the door fully opened,” said North, who called the murder “cowardly.”

McFarland, who held down a full-time job, hadn’t been expected at the apartment that evening, North said.

“He was, in speaking to his family, a really lovely gentleman,” North added.

One of the people inside the apartment hasn’t cooperated with police, North said.

Video of three suspects released Monday showed one man who wore blue plaid pyjama pants and another who wore a large backpack, like the ones basketball players use to carry a ball.

The man wore a two-toned grey jacket.

They all wore hoodies and concealed their faces as they entered and exited the apartment building.

“I don’t know if they were hired,” North said. “I don’t know what the background was.”