Toronto girls inspire national run for nature

A pair of Toronto kids figured they like to run. They also like nature. So they found a way to combine their passions for a good cause, and their influence is now spreading across the country.

Meet Jasmine de Pencier and Jett Lardeleza-Toole, a pair of 12-year-olds running around Canadian cities to save Mother Nature.

“We knew that the environment needed support,” said de Pencier. “We both care about the Earth and wanted kids and their families involved in protecting our great natural communities.”

In 2015, the duo created Kids’ Run for Nature, a fun competition for one or five kilometres depending on each runner’s ability. In the past two years, the program has enlisted more than 1,300 participants and raised about $50,000 in support of World Wildlife Fund-Canada.

For the first time, kids in cities such as Ottawa and Calgary will take part this year, with the goal of raising another $50,000.

The duo would love to see more students walk or bike to school and wants companies and property owners to adopt clean energy.

“Everyone should be using things that don’t involve gas,” added Lardeleza-Toole.

World Wildlife Fund-Canada president and CEO David Miller said the pair’s efforts show young environmentalists can make a big difference.

“They run for tigers, for polar bears, for butterflies and for other wildlife. Whatever their inspiration, WWF-Canada is proud of their efforts to help nature thrive,” he wrote in a statement.

Upcoming runs:

• The project’s flagship run will take place June 11 at Withrow Park, where about 300 participants are expected. Runs will take place around the GTA on the same day, including at Étienne Brûlé Park and Town Agricultural Park.

• On June 18, a similar run will take place at Lakeside Park in Mississauga.

• There’s a run at Britannia Park in Ottawa on June 11. On the same day in Alberta, runs take place at Britannia Park and at Auburn Bay.