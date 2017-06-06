City still waiting for provincial funding for vital youth programs

The city is unable to expand two pilot programs meant to keep vulnerable youth out of the criminal-justice system because the province hasn’t coughed up promised cash, says a city councillor.

Provincial funding to take the programs citywide was announced last summer — when homicide rates were on the rise — as part of a suite of measures to prevent violence.

But Coun. Joe Cressy says the $750,000 needed still hasn’t arrived.

“We’re sitting in limbo here,” he said. “They made a commitment and they got the news headlines and then never delivered.”

Both the pre-charge diversion program, which was supposed to get $400,000 from the province, and the Focus Program, which was supposed to get $350,000, try to give young people a chance to turn their lives around and avoid a path to more violence.

Under the pre-charge diversion program, youth between 12 and 17 who commit minor crimes can avoid being charged by attending workshops and mentoring sessions.

Police and various agencies work together through the Focus Program to identify youth at risk of causing or becoming victims of violence and connect them with support such as mental-health services.

“We can establish a trigger moment to turn people’s lives around,” said Cressy, “rather than just arresting ourselves to a solution.”

Cressy said he will be “raising the alarm bells” at the Community Development and Recreation committee Thursday as the city heads into another summer. He plans to ask Mayor John Tory to formally write to the province about the wayward funding.

The programs were supposed to start in the fall of 2016. After inquiries from Metro in November, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Community Safety and Correctional Services said the province remains committed to providing the funding as soon as possible.

Contacted Tuesday, spokesperson Yanni Dagonas wrote that the ministry “expects to have an update very soon.”