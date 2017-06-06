Union Summer market closes for renovation

If you’re counting on upscale street food for lunch outside Union Station this summer, you’ll be left hungry.

The Union Summer market debuted with the 2015 Pan Am Games and was made permanent because of its popularity. But due to ongoing construction at Union Station’s John A. MacDonald Plaza, market-goers will have to wait until 2018 to get their fix.

But Toronto Union promises that it’s part of making the station a better cultural site.

“The team at Union is focused on transforming the station into a space that features the best of where Toronto is going with the latest art, food, culture and innovation trends to be found under one roof,” wrote spokesperson Vanessa McDonald.

John A. MacDonald Plaza is being used as a staging area while construction is done to install coverings on Union Station’s “moat areas,” below street-level entrances.

City spokesperson Erin McGuey says that the four moat covers should be completed “by the end of 2017” and that “it is anticipated that parts of the plaza will be available in the fall for certain programming.

Eighteen to 20 vendors are affected by the closure, including Carbon Bar, Patois, and Eva’s Original Chimneys, which offered particularly popular doughnut cones.

In a statement, Toronto Union also said it plans to produce more programming in the space in the future, and “are working to create partnerships and opportunities with major cultural institutions,” including the Toronto Symphony Orchestra, National Ballet of Canada and Toronto International Film Festival.

***

Union Summer may be closed, but that doesn’t mean you can’t find your fine foods elsewhere. Here are a few markets to look out for:

Now in its fifth year, the Humber Bay Shores Farmers Market features cured meats, fresh asparagus and strawberries (in-season!), and ice wines. (Humber Bay Park West, Saturdays 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.)

If you want a reason to visit Nathan Phillips Square, check out Fresh Wednesdays. Vendors include BeaverTails, Buster’s Sea Cove, the Saucy Pierogi, and fresh fruit and veggies. (Nathan Phillips Square, Wednesdays July 6 to August 24.)