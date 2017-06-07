Penguins and flamingos may be added to Toronto's banned animal list
This is why you can't have nice wings.
Torontonians will no longer be able to keep penguins, flamingos or cranes, if a city staff report is approved.
The delightful and exotic birds are a recommended addition to the city’s list of banned animals, which already includes the likes of tigers, kangaroos, and “non-human primates”.
City spokesperson Tammy Robinson told Metro, “The keeping of these birds as companion pets is unlikely, but if they were to be kept as pets, it would raise significant concerns that animal care and welfare needs would not be met.”
The staff report comes as part of a regular review of prohibited animals.
From 2012 to 2016 the city received 662 complaints about prohibited animals, the most common of which relate to “chickens, snakes and birds,” according to the report. The city has only received 22 complaints in 2017, as of May 10.
Robinson added that there were no specific cases that led to the policy on penguins, flamingos or cranes, and their recommended restriction was a result of the review process.
Exceptions are made for special premises like the Toronto Zoo, Ripley’s Aquarium and Toronto Wildlife Centre.
Additional exceptions are made for police service animals, animals used for research and animals that appear in professionally produced films and television shows.
A public survey also indicated that respondents would like to see chickens removed from the list of prohibited animals. But city staff chose not to recommend that action, citing health, safety and nuisance concerns.
This runs counter to some major North American cities. Chickens are allowed without a permit in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles and Victoria. Permits are required in Vancouver, Fredericton and Las Vegas. Toronto city council most recently affirmed its existing backyard chicken prohibition in January 2012.
