Bathrooms 'create barriers' for transgender youths, Toronto council hears

Young transgender Torontonians face daily discriminations that trigger everything from fear over bathroom choices to suicide attempts, says a detailed city report that could lead to changes to help them.

That message got a warm reception Wednesday from councillors on community development committee, who unanimously recommended full council authorize groundwork to help knock down barriers for trans residents.

If adopted, staff from departments including children’s services, recreation, public health, police and shelter, support and housing will join to study the issue, consult with those affected and report back in November with recommendations for a “trans-inclusive action plan.”

Toronto is home to an estimated 32 per cent of transgender Canadians, or 57,600 people, reflecting all ethno-racial groups, the report says.

Discrimination they face at home, in school, at work, and trying to access public services make them especially prone to mental illness, violence, unemployment, poverty and substance abuse, the committee heard. Youth treated as outcasts are particularly vulnerable as they come to terms with diverse gender identities.

Councillor Kristyn Wong-Tam noted to colleagues that, although the city’s public health department has endorsed gender-free washrooms, trans residents visiting city hall, itself, still must choose between the men’s or women’s washroom.

Any development or redevelopment of city facilities including washrooms and locker rooms, as well as homeless services, employment opportunities and more, should take into account the needs of trans people, she said.

Danielle Araya, co-ordinator of The 519 agency’s trans youth mentorship program, told committee members: “A lot of trans youth, and trans people in general, avoid institutions and public spaces because of the fear and the threats that happen in these public spaces.”

She noted trans youth who use the Regent Park Aquatic Centre, which opened in 2012, enjoy a mixed-gender locker area with private change space. Most other city facilities have traditionally segregated space where they might feel uncomfortable or be challenged.

The remodeled Albion library branch that just reopened near Kipling and Finch Aves. is the first library in the city with “trans-inclusive” washroom signage.

In an interview, Araya said “the city needs to address systemic social problems that create barriers in all aspects of a trans youth’s life,” including allowing them to change identification at a younger age and have access to more supports in schools and clinics that specialize in trans medicine.

“There is also a need for more representation in positions of leadership, authority, and status in the services they are accessing,” she said. “Role models and/or possibility models are important for youth to see themselves reflected, find kinship with, and have community members who understand their lived experiences and identities.”