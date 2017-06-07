Five kids taken to hospital as precaution after school bus crash in Toronto
TORONTO — Five children have been taken to hospital as a precaution after a school bus and a SUV collided in downtown Toronto.
Police say the bus tipped over as a result of the crash, which happened just after 9 a.m. Wednesday.
They say the children who were on the bus appeared distraught and some had minor injuries.
The driver wasn't hurt.
Police are looking into what caused the crash.
