Five Toronto hiking trails you can reach by the TTC

With the Toronto Islands effectively closed for business due to floods and visits to the Scarborough Bluffs on hiatus thanks to landslides, those looking to connect with nature this summer might have to start pounding the pavement — or the dirt — for alternatives. Luckily, dozens of hiking trails wind through the city.

Here are five routes accessible by public transit to get you going this summer:

Milkman’s Lane: This 3-km gravel trail, which welcomes cyclists, joggers and dog walkers alike, is part of the vast network running through the Don Valley. The entrance is about a 10-minute walk from Castle Frank Station.

West Humber River Valley: Starting at the Humber Arboretum, this 10-km route, a combination of paved, hard-packed and grass trails, offers views of more than 1,700 trees and flowering plants as well as wetlands. Located on the Humber College campus, the trail entrance can be accessed by four different public transit providers, including the TTC’s 191 bus route.

Henry Farm loop: For a longer stroll, the Toronto Outdoor Club offers guided 12-km urban hikes through Don Mills, starting and ending at Leslie Station.

Rouge Valley: If you’re curious about Scarborough’s Rouge Valley but don’t know where to start, consider joining a Meetup group for introductory walks. Ninety-minute hikes start at the park’s conservation centre at 1749 Meadowvale Rd. The 86 bus will have you there from Kennedy Station in about 40 minutes.