Ontario employer sentenced to jail; workers owed $140,000 in wages

MISSISSAUGA, Ont. — A Peel Region employer has been sentenced to jail time after being convicted of failing to pay about $140,000 to his workers, who were mostly university students.

Peter David Sinisa Sesek was sentenced to 30 days in jail and fined $20,000 in a Mississauga, Ont., court this week for failure to comply with a Ministry of Labour order.

The order to pay 43 employees about $140,000 dates back to March 31, 2015 for wages owed from 2014.

The labour ministry says Sesek operated businesses known as Academic Montessori in Brampton, Ont., and Wonderful Interactive Summer Experience camp in Mississauga.