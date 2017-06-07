Person hit by falling glass after window knocked out of downtown Toronto building
TORONTO — Police say one person has been injured after glass fell from a building in downtown Toronto.
It happened around 7 p.m. Wednesday in the area of King Street and Yonge Street.
Police say a construction crew accidentally knocked out a pane of glass.
They say a woman walking by had a small piece of glass land on her and say she was checked out by paramedics as a precaution.
The Ministry of Labour is investigating.
(CFRB)
