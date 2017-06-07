Relax, the price of celery is going to be fine

The great celery crunch is over.

Analysts were concerned about high prices in April following heavy winter rain in California. High levels of precipitation can delay the planting season and create ideal conditions for pests.

But the celery crisis has been averted, and consumers can now celebrate with Caesar cocktails and chicken wings.

“The price is dropping like a rock,” said Mike Williams, chief procurement officer for Produce Alliance, a California-based consulting company.

Williams told Metro that one contributing factor is the imminent end of the school year, as schools are big purchasers of the low-calorie vegetable. Canadians also source celery from regions other than California as the temperature becomes suitable in May, creating additional supply.

Kevin Grier, an independent Canadian food market analyst, added that the marshland plant is particularly sensitive to price increases.

“A large segment of the population — 50 per cent to two-thirds — is very, very price conscious,” he said.

Because celery is not a consumer staple, he explained, if the price gets high, consumer demand will decrease. “They go back (to the grocery store) and say, ‘I’m not going to buy celery,’” which helps stabilize the cost.

The price of the chewy veggie peaked at $4.81 per kilogram in January 2016 — around the same time costly cauliflower caused restaurateurs to rethink their menus and raise prices.