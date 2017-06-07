Mustafa the Poet, Yuna, Mo Amer to headline Fast in the 6 Ramadan event

Dany Assaf and his wife Lisa have always enjoyed the fun of fasting, praying and self-reflection during Ramadan. Now they want to bring the same experience to all Torontonians.

For the first time, a massive public celebration of Ramadan will take place this Friday evening at Nathan Phillips Square, giving people an opportunity to share the spirit of the holy month. The event will feature food and entertainment programming, with local artists such as Mustafa the Poet, comedian Mo Amer and pop singer Yuna scheduled to perform.

Politicians like Mayor John Tory and Foreign Affairs minister Chrystia Freeland will also address the assembly.

“Ramadan is a time to share messages of unity and diversity, and Toronto is a real springboard of that,” said Assaf, a local lawyer who’s helping organize the fete, noting the city is known for its respect of others regardless of cultural or religious background.

Despite Ramadan being a Muslim tradition, don’t mistake Fast In The 6 event as a religious gathering.

“It’s the equivalent of the Santa Claus Parade. Everyone is welcome,” he added.

If you go: