Subway doggie bags are taking New York by storm — but Toronto won't be following suit
Canine commuters of all sizes are working their way around Big Apple's dog regulations in style but the TTC have ruled out enforcing similar rules
The TTC has no plans to follow New York City’s lead on doggie bags.
New York has a policy that only allows man’s best friend to join on transit trips if they are in carriers or bags. It’s led Gotham straphangers posting world-class social media images of adorable huskies bundled in backpacks under the hashtag #SubwayDogs. One Instagram account even specializes in images of a beagle in a tote bag.
Local dog lover and TTC spokesperson Brad Ross says there are no plans for anything like that in Toronto.
“We want people to be able to travel the system to get to where they need to go with their pets,” Ross said.
Existing TTC policy states that only guide dogs and service animals are allowed on transit during peak hours. In non-peak hours, animals must be leashed or in a carrier.
Some cities, like Seattle, charge an additional fare if dogs can’t sit on their human’s lap. Ross says there is currently no consideration to add this policy either.
“That is not something on our radar,” he said.
