Subway doggie bags are taking New York by storm — but Toronto won't be following suit

The TTC has no plans to follow New York City’s lead on doggie bags.

New York has a policy that only allows man’s best friend to join on transit trips if they are in carriers or bags. It’s led Gotham straphangers posting world-class social media images of adorable huskies bundled in backpacks under the hashtag #SubwayDogs. One Instagram account even specializes in images of a beagle in a tote bag.

Just another person on their morning commute... #subwaydog A post shared by Nicole (@power.nicole5) on Mar 4, 2017 at 7:30am PST

Local dog lover and TTC spokesperson Brad Ross says there are no plans for anything like that in Toronto.

“We want people to be able to travel the system to get to where they need to go with their pets,” Ross said.

@mango_lassi_love bringing his A game to the A train. #subwaydog #subwaydogs #doginabag A post shared by SUBWOOFERS (@subwoofersnyc) on Apr 15, 2017 at 6:16am PDT

Existing TTC policy states that only guide dogs and service animals are allowed on transit during peak hours. In non-peak hours, animals must be leashed or in a carrier.

Some cities, like Seattle, charge an additional fare if dogs can’t sit on their human’s lap. Ross says there is currently no consideration to add this policy either.

“That is not something on our radar,” he said.

Brady's first NYC subway ride! #bradythehusky #champion #subwaydog #dogsofnyc @fpgallardo1990 #dogsofinstagram A post shared by Kacy Burdette (@kacy.burdette) on Feb 28, 2016 at 1:57pm PST