Five children hurt after SUV collides with Toronto school bus

Five children were assessed for minor injuries after police responded to a two-vehicle collision involving a school bus Wednesday morning.

Police responded to the call for the collision between a SUV and a small school bus at around 9:10 a.m. in the Parliament St. and Richmond St. E. area, said Const. Clint Stibbe of Traffic Services.

Five children, who were on board the bus, were taken to Sick Kids Hospital for a precautionary assessment.

The female driver of the bus and the female driver of the SUV were also assessed for minor injuries, according to police.

Images of the collision show a school bus rolled over on its side.

The driver of the SUV remained on the scene and is being assessed for injuries.

The circumstances surrounding the collision are unclear.