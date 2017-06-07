Five children hurt after SUV collides with Toronto school bus
Police say the circumstances of the crash are unclear and they are still investigating.
Five children were assessed for minor injuries after police responded to a two-vehicle collision involving a school bus Wednesday morning.
Police responded to the call for the collision between a SUV and a small school bus at around 9:10 a.m. in the Parliament St. and Richmond St. E. area, said Const. Clint Stibbe of Traffic Services.
Five children, who were on board the bus, were taken to Sick Kids Hospital for a precautionary assessment.
The female driver of the bus and the female driver of the SUV were also assessed for minor injuries, according to police.
Images of the collision show a school bus rolled over on its side.
The driver of the SUV remained on the scene and is being assessed for injuries.
The circumstances surrounding the collision are unclear.
Police have closed the intersection to investigate the incident.
