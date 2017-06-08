Complainant under cross-examination at Toronto police sex assault trial

TORONTO — A female parking enforcement officer is being cross-examined by defence lawyers today at the trial of three Toronto police officers accused of sexually assaulting her after a night of partying.

The woman has testified that after drinking at various bars together, the officers had sex with her without her consent at a downtown hotel between 12:20 a.m. and 3:30 a.m. on Jan. 17, 2015.

Joshua Cabero, Leslie Nyznik, and Sameer Kara have all pleaded not guilty to sexual assault in connection with the alleged incident.

The woman told court on Wednesday she felt powerless and unable to move or speak when the officers forced themselves on her.

Court adjourned early after defence lawyers said they needed more time to prepare for cross examination, saying the complainant's testimony was different from what she told investigators and the Crown previously.