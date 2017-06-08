Councillor Ford reignites streetcar debate at Toronto City Hall

A city committee has voted to study whether it would be more efficient to permanently replace Queen St. streetcars with buses, despite TTC leadership rejecting the idea as a non-starter.

Last month the TTC temporarily replaced its iconic streetcars on the 501 Queen route with buses because of a series of construction projects along the line this summer.

A motion sent to the public works committee Thursday by Councillor Michael Ford (Ward 2 Etobicoke North) asked the city and TTC to do a comparison of the “efficacy of streetcar service versus bus service on Queen,” including reliability, collisions, operating and maintenance costs, traffic volumes, and “delays to other users of the road.”

The motion passed in a vote of three to two. Council will consider it at its meeting in July.

Ford doesn’t sit on the committee, but the motion was introduced by fellow Etobicoke councillor Stephen Holyday on his behalf.

Holyday (Ward 3 Etobicoke Centre) said the summer bus replacement had “created a golden opportunity” to determine whether the vehicles function better than streetcars.

“I think as council we always have to ask those questions and challenge the status quo,” he said.

The motion was a last-minute addition to the meeting agenda and no TTC staff were present to speak to it. But asked about it at an unrelated press conference earlier in the day, TTC chair Josh Colle and CEO Andy Byford asserted that running buses on Queen would be more costly and inefficient than using streetcars.

“Streetcars carry way more people and are an inherently more efficient way to move mass numbers of people downtown,” said Byford, who noted that it would take about three buses to move as many passengers as the TTC’s new low-floor streetcars can carry.

“That means more operators, more vehicles, and more garages. It's inherently inefficient so (using buses) is purely a temporary measure while this construction happens on Queen.”

Byford also pointed out that the city is in the midst of a $1-billion streetcar purchase, and recently completed a new storage facility for the cars at Leslie Barns that cost $500 million.

Colle said the TTC was already collecting data on how the bus replacement is going, “but the streetcar has a long history on Queen and will have a very long future on Queen St.”

“There's no doubt that streetcars are going to be on Queen for a long, long time,” he said.

In pursuing the study Councillor Ford was following in the footsteps of his uncle, the late mayor Rob Ford, who rarely missed an opportunity to rail against streetcars, which he claimed unfairly obstructed car traffic.

The similarity was noted by Councillor Anthony Perruzza (Ward 8 York West), who said the motion reminded him of the streetcar versus car debates that “raged with very bright fire” under Mayor Ford’s administration. Perruzza, who voted against the motion, jokingly suggested deleting the word “streetcar” from Councillor Ford’s motion and replacing it with “trolley,” the term that Rob Ford frequently used to deride the vehicles.