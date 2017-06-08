10-acre development could transform north Roncesvalles

A new development at the southeast corner of Dundas Street West and Bloor Street West will have more than twice the footprint of the reimagined Honest Ed’s site and the potential to re-shape the northern part of Roncesvalles.

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), a subsidiary of the supermarket chain Loblaws, will meet with the community next Wednesday to discuss what happens next. The company owns several connected properties, including Loblaws, LCBO land, a parking lot and a strip plaza that make up 10 acres in total.

The Choice-Dundas development is still in early stages.

“We don’t have an application or proposal before us,” just yet, says Aviva Pelt, one of two city planners working on the file.

The absence of a specific proposal is by design. Choice REIT and local councillor Gord Perks both say they want the community to establish priorities and principles for the site before plans and renderings are issued, a reversal of the typical process in Toronto.

Perks already has his requests in mind. “Because it’s a very big site we’ll want a park and affordable housing,” he told Metro.

When asked about his priorities, Choice REIT spokesperson Kim Lee said, “That’s the kind of feedback that we’re looking for.”

The consultation will be conducted by two of the same firms responsible for community outreach on the Honest Ed’s development, an extensive process that was praised by local councillors Joe Cressy and Mike Layton.

Lee says it’s “fair to say” that Choice REIT was inspired by the process at Honest Ed’s. She added that “we want to do this differently” than typical Toronto development consultations that can often become hostile.

While the developer is eager to come in with a blank slate, there are existing city preferences for the land.

A 2009 official plan amendment prioritized “a mixed-use neighbourhood with a variety of housing and employment”, a “central public park”, and “new streets.”

Lee said it was “still too early to say” whether Choice REIT will work within the parameters of that, but added the “city’s plan and official policies informs our plans and processes.”

Following the community meeting next week, the developer will return with preliminary designs in fall/winter 2017.

Public input: