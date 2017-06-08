Man used dating site to meet women to defraud, Toronto police allege
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — Police say a Toronto-area man wasn't looking for love when he was on a popular online dating site.
Investigators allege the 49-year-old, using the alias Shaun Rothberg, met women through eHarmony and began intimate relationships with them so he could defraud them.
Toronto police allege that while the Thornhill, Ont., man carried on these relationships, he gained the women's trust and convinced them to give him money to invest.
Police allege the funds were never invested, but were used to fund the man's lifestyle.
Shaun Rootenberg is charged with four counts each of fraud over $5,000, possession of proceeds of crime, and laundering proceeds of crime.
Police say the investigation is ongoing and are asking anyone with information to contact them.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
My fair Lady Drive-Her: New female-driven Halifax airport taxi service aims to give passengers a choice
-
Ontario man charged with sexually assaulting worker at Dartmouth hotel
-
Police rule young woman's death in Dartmouth a homicide, identify victim
-
Edmonton pulls online ads from right wing Rebel Media after social media backlash
-
Tory's Toronto
Toronto drivers are loud, cyclists and pedestrians should be too: Matt Elliott
-
Tory's Toronto
Toronto's cost-cutting council is not ready for climate change: Matt Elliott
-
Tory's Toronto
Why is our boom town such a bust? Matt Elliott wants to know
-
Tory's Toronto
Toronto needs hard infrastructure to produce real Vision Zero results: Matt Elliott