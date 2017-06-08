Oshawa, Ont., woman charged in 5 alleged assaults on Muslims over 2 days
OSHAWA, Ont. — A 47-year-old Toronto-area woman is facing multiple assault charges after allegedly targeting Muslims on three occasions.
Durham regional police allege the accused approached a couple including a woman wearing a hijab at an Oshawa, Ont., mall on May 21, uttered threats and assaulted them.
They say a bystander approached the accused to ask about her actions, and she allegedly kicked the female bystander and another male who attempted to intervene, both of whom are Muslims.
The next day, it's alleged the accused approached a Muslim woman at an Oshawa park and pushed her to the ground before fleeing the scene.
An Oshawa woman is charged with five counts of assault, and single counts of threatening death and threatening bodily harm.
Investigators say they are in contact with the Ministry of the Attorney General in regards to possible hate crime charges.
