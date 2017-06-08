Owner of Saks, Lord and Taylor cutting 2,000 jobs
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — Hudson's Bay Co., which owns Saks Fifth Avenue, Lord and Taylor and Canada's Hudson's Bay, is cutting 2,000 jobs in North America as it shaves costs and tries to adjust to changes in how people shop.
The Toronto-based company says the cuts will save 350 million Canadian dollars ($260 million) annually by the end of 2018.
Traditional retailers are struggling as consumers buy more online and seek lower prices from fast-fashion and discount chains. Macy's is closing stores, Neiman Marcus has said it's exploring a sale of the company and Nordstrom said Thursday that its founding family is considering taking the upscale department store private.
Hudson's Bay said Thursday that its first-quarter sales dropped 3
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Tory's Toronto
Toronto drivers are loud, cyclists and pedestrians should be too: Matt Elliott
-
Tory's Toronto
Toronto's cost-cutting council is not ready for climate change: Matt Elliott
-
Tory's Toronto
Why is our boom town such a bust? Matt Elliott wants to know
-
Tory's Toronto
Toronto needs hard infrastructure to produce real Vision Zero results: Matt Elliott