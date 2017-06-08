Rides, runs and parades close roads in Toronto this weekend

Chilly weather in the city may be coming to an end this weekend, but the road closures are not.

As you begin making plans for the hot weather, here is a round up of some of the delays and closures you can expect as you maneuver your way around the city.

Over the weekend, there will be no subway service between St. George and Broadview stations due to city work being done on the Prince Edward Viaduct.

Shuttle buses and accessible Wheel-Trans buses will be operating between these stations.

There will also be other road closures and TTC routes diverting over the course of the weekend for activities happening in the city.

On Saturday:

The Portuguese Day Parade will be closing down Lansdowne Ave., from College to Dundas Sts. W. Dundas St. W. will also be closed from Sorauren Ave. to Bathurst St., from 10:45 a.m. to 3 p.m. Lansdowne Ave. from Bloor W. to College Sts. will be closed from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. This parade is affecting the 47 Lansdowne and 505 Dundas from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m..

The SHOPPERS LOVE. YOU. Run for Women, an event supporting women’s mental health, will cause closures on Queen’s Park Cres., from College St. to Bloor St., from 7 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. A number of smaller roads in the area will also be closed to accommodate this event, police say.

The Enbridge Ride to Conquer Cancer taking place from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., will be affecting several roads, including the area bounded by Burnhamthorpe Rd. in the north, The West Mall in the west, Kipling Ave. in the east and Lake Shore Blvd. in the south. The event will begin at Exhibition Place at 8:30 a.m.

Starting Saturday and going into Sunday, an outdoor festival for dogs, Woofstock, will be closing down Front St. E., between Jarvis and Yonge Sts., and Scott St., between Wellington and Front Sts. E.

On Sunday:

From 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., musicians, food vendors and several other activities will be closing down Bloor St. from Bathurst St. to Spadina Ave. for the Bloor Annex Street Festival.

The city is closing the southbound lanes near Queen’s Park and Bloor St. W, in front of the Royal Ontario Museum, for the Toronto Taste Festival.

Duncan Mill Rd., between Valleybrook Dr. and Lesmill Rd., and Lesmill Rd., between Duncan Mill Rd. and Valleybrook Dr., will be closed for the Graydon Hall for Nicola’s Kids Triathlon, an event that supports the Sick Kids Foundation and research into marrow failure and myelodysplasia at the Hospital for Sick Children.

From 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m., the city is closing down the northbound lanes on University Ave., from Queen St. to Armoury St., for the Toronto Challenge Run.

Here are some roadways to avoid this weekend:

Lake Shore Blvd. E, from Don Roadway to Cherry St., will be closed every day until Wednesday from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Starting at 8 p.m. on Sunday to 5:30 a.m. on Monday, the city is closing down westbound lanes near Lake Shore Blvd. at Bay St.