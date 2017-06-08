Toronto stock index hovers near break-even, loonie weakens slightly
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — Stock markets in Toronto and New York have been in a holding pattern this morning, hovering around break-even.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 8.84 points to 15,380.99, after 90 minutes of trading.
It got some lift from Valeant Pharmaceuticals after the drug maker announced the sale of its iNova unit, but also felt the drag of lower gold stocks.
In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average gained 6.37 points to 21,180.06. The S&P 500 index shed 0.81 of a point to 2,432.33, and the Nasdaq composite index was up 5.08 points to 6,302.46.
The Canadian dollar was trading at 74.06 cents US, weakening from Wednesday's average price of 74.12 cents US.
The July crude contract was up 12 cents at US$45.84 per barrel and the July natural gas contract was up two cents at US$3.04 per mmBTU.
The August gold contract was down $14.40 to US$1,278.80 an ounce and the July copper contract was up five cents at US$2.60 a pound.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
My fair Lady Drive-Her: New female-driven Halifax airport taxi service aims to give passengers a choice
-
Ontario man charged with sexually assaulting worker at Dartmouth hotel
-
'Dangerous:' Impaired driver goes wrong way on busy Nova Scotia highway
-
Police rule young woman's death in Dartmouth a homicide, identify victim
-
Tory's Toronto
Toronto drivers are loud, cyclists and pedestrians should be too: Matt Elliott
-
Tory's Toronto
Toronto's cost-cutting council is not ready for climate change: Matt Elliott
-
Tory's Toronto
Why is our boom town such a bust? Matt Elliott wants to know
-
Tory's Toronto
Toronto needs hard infrastructure to produce real Vision Zero results: Matt Elliott