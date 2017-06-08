TTC reveals plans to expand express bus network

The TTC has unveiled plans to enhance its network of express bus routes, which the agency says will significantly improve transit service without the major infrastructure investments required for new subway or light rail lines.

TTC chair Josh Colle and agency CEO Andy Byford unveiled the plan Thursday morning at a news conference at Lawrence West station. Colle said that while big transit projects like subway extensions get most of the attention, 60 per cent of people who currently take the TTC ride the bus.

“It’s really the backbone of our system and one that’s important to invest in,” he said.

Colle described better bus service as an “affordable and relatively quick opportunity” to address congestion, “at a fraction of the cost of what it might be to build some of the massive transit projects that we debate endlessly.”

The TTC currently operates 24 peak-period express bus routes on weekdays, and 10 express routes during off-peak periods.

The 10-year plan, which will go before the TTC board next Thursday, recommends improving service on existing routes in the short term by redeploying the transit agency’s fleet of longer, accordion-style buses and implementing measures like traffic signals that give buses priority. City staff would also install bus “queue jump” lanes at some locations.

Starting in 2019, the TTC would add five new express bus routes on Lawrence Ave. West, Islington Ave., Weston Rd., Dufferin St., and Markham Rd. During this second phase of the plan, service on eight existing express routes would also be enhanced.

Starting in 2022, the TTC would add an additional eight express routes, pending review of how the earlier improvements had fared.

The TTC estimates that the enhanced bus network would benefit 70 million trips every year. The net operating costs would be $13.1 million by 2022, while the cost of buying 38 additional longer buses would be $34.2 million.