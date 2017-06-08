Urban noise a huge health risk, officials advise

The city must act on urban noise, warn public health officials, as all that honking and jackhammering is harming our health.

Next week the city’s Board of Health will consider a staff report that explores the many symptoms and asks council and other levels of government to take strong steps to reduce residents’ exposure. Staff are already reviewing the city’s noise bylaw.

“Noise has been a concern to the general public for a long time, and we have not reviewed its impact on health for quite a few years,” said Ronald Macfarlane, manager of healthy public policy for Toronto Public Health.

“With the review of the noise bylaw currently underway, we wanted to make sure we have a new look at the evidence.”

That evidence suggests environmental noise affects far more than people’s hearing. Noise can cause cardiovascular issues such as high blood pressure or heart disease. It can affect cognitive abilities, cause sleep disturbances and even bring on mental-health issues such as depression and stress, according to staff’s review of the most up-to-date science.

Results from a recent noise-monitoring study show the average levels in Toronto are significantly higher than recommended by the World Health Organization and the Ministry of Environment and Climate Change — though Macfarlane said that’s typical of many other large cities.

While a revised bylaw could help manage the sound blaring from music, bars and construction sites, Macfarlane said about 60 per cent of the noise in Toronto comes from traffic and can be reduced by promoting active transportation such as walking and biking.

But more noise is also a direct result of the city’s growth in general, he said.