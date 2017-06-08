News / Toronto

Why the Evergreen Brickworks is Adam van Koeverden's favourite wild space in Toronto

The four-time Olympic medallist loves to use the trails year-round.

Adam van Koeverden and his dog Cairo use Toronto's Don Valley trail system rain or shine.

View 4 photos

zoom

Eduardo Lima / Metro Order this photo

Adam van Koeverden and his dog Cairo use Toronto's Don Valley trail system rain or shine.

Adam van Koeverden, a four-time Olympic medallist in kayaking, is now an athlete ambassador for Right to Play and the David Suzuki Foundation.

Location: Evergreen Brickworks in the Don Valley.

Why it’s his favourite wild space: “I love a lot of wild spaces in Toronto, but I think my favourite is the Don Valley. It's a little known fact that we have really, really good mountain biking in the heart of the city. Those trails are embedded in a huge network of multi-use paths. I run with my dog, ride my bike, walk and explore all year down there.”

Metro is celebrating the natural spaces that make Toronto special. Share your favourite Toronto wild space on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter with the hashtag #MyWildTO

Editors' Picks

More on Metronews.ca

Most Popular

Toronto Views

More...