Why the Evergreen Brickworks is Adam van Koeverden's favourite wild space in Toronto
The four-time Olympic medallist loves to use the trails year-round.
A
A
|Report an Error
Share via Email
View 4 photoszoom
Adam van Koeverden, a four-time Olympic medallist in kayaking, is now an athlete ambassador for Right to Play and the David Suzuki Foundation.
Location: Evergreen Brickworks in the Don Valley.
Why it’s his favourite wild space: “I love a lot of wild spaces in Toronto, but I think my favourite is the Don Valley. It's a little known fact that we have really, really good mountain biking in the heart of the city. Those trails are embedded in a huge network of multi-use paths. I run with my dog, ride my bike, walk and explore all year down there.”
Metro is celebrating the natural spaces that make Toronto special. Share your favourite Toronto wild space on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter with the hashtag #MyWildTO
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
Most Popular
-
Tory's Toronto
Toronto drivers are loud, cyclists and pedestrians should be too: Matt Elliott
-
Tory's Toronto
Toronto's cost-cutting council is not ready for climate change: Matt Elliott
-
Tory's Toronto
Why is our boom town such a bust? Matt Elliott wants to know
-
Tory's Toronto
Toronto needs hard infrastructure to produce real Vision Zero results: Matt Elliott