Take yourself on a public art walk this weekend, through The West Don Lands
Why go to a museum when you can enjoy outside art in the fresh air and sunshine?
This is the first installment of a Metro series leading readers on walks around the city that showcase public art.
This Week: The West Don Lands
Once, it was home to tanneries, rail yards and abattoirs — and then, for a long time, not much at all. The West Don Lands, also known as the Canary District, is a massive brownfield revitalization project developing a brand-new residential community, which served as the 2015 Pan/Parapan Am Games Athletes’ Village. With its considerable green space and emphasis on urban design, the area demonstrates how public art can help define a sense of place.
Have you visited the West Don Lands recently? Art is a great way to get to know the city and its neighbourhoods. Go forth and explore:
1) Mirage by Paul Raff. Fifty-seven highly polished steel mirrors installed under the Eastern Avenue and Richmond Street overpass blur the horizon around the city’s park with a ceiling. You can also find world-class graffiti there.
2) Garden of Future Follies by Hadley+Maxwell. The Berlin-based duo have cast fragments from sculptures, monuments and architecture found around Toronto in bronze and rearranged the parts into new configurations. Can you spot Johnny Lombardi’s nose? What about the Osgoode Hall fireplace?
3) The Water Guardians by Jennifer Marman and Daniel Borins. The bright sculptural figures invite play from the young and the young-at-heart while also providing a moment for contemplation about our responsibility as caretakers to future generations.
4) Untitled (Toronto Lamp Posts) by Tadashi Kawamata. Streetlights from various neighbourhoods are arranged like pick-up sticks into a towering, tightly interdependent structure.
5) Peeled Pavement by Jill Anholt. The sidewalk tiles curl back to reveal artifacts from the neighbourhood’s industrial past and a window into the city’s glowing energy underneath. Also makes a good bench.
6) No Shoes by Mark di Suvero. Originally installed in High Park in 1967 for the International Sculpture Symposium at the early stages of the American abstract expressionist sculptor’s career. No Shoes, with its soaring red beams and balanced timbers, is an expression of the era’s optimism — now transplanted into this young neighbourhood.
