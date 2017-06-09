Emmanuel Jal to play peace concert celebrating refugees in Toronto

For Emmanuel Jal, the plight of refugees isn’t something he only remembers one day a year.

“It’s an everyday reality,” said the former child soldier-turned musician and peace advocate. “The resilience of refugees everywhere in the world and their survival stories are inspiring. It’s not something you can forget.”

As the world gears up for the June 21 International Refugee Day, Jal and some other Toronto artists and former refugees will hold a peace concert to celebrate that resilience. Taking place at Harbourfront Centre this Saturday, the concert will see performances from the likes of Paul Beaubrun, the Somali refugee sister duo FAARROW, the Love Peace Harmony Ensemble and Vibe with the Tribe.

Canadian-Portuguese singer and songwriter Nelly Furtado will also perform.

Jal’s journey to Canada as a refugee took him through difficult challenges. At only seven years old, he was forced to become a child soldier in his home country of South Sudan. He and about 200 other child soldiers embarked on a long escape journey, but only 16 of them survived.

A British aid worker picked him up and smuggled him to Kenya, where he attended school before coming to Canada. He later picked up music, rapping about peace, forgiveness and reconciliation.

As Toronto continues to welcome thousands of refugees from across the world, Jal says the concert is one way to encourage newcomers to believe in themselves despite adversity. It’s also an opportunity to pay tribute to Canada’s “invisible heroes,” he said.

“I’m talking about those who help newcomers find jobs, teach them English and show them how to navigate the subway,” he said. “That’s humanity right there.”

Details:

The We Want Peace Concert takes place Saturday at The Fleck Dance Theatre, 207 Queen’s Quay W. at 5 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at wewantpeace.org and proceeds will go to charities helping people displaced by war, including Matthew House Refugee Centre, Gua Africa, and Love Peace & Harmony.

