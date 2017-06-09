News / Toronto

Firefighters battling 5-alarm blaze that started in a noodle restaurant

TORONTO — Firefighters are battling a five-alarm fire that broke out in a Toronto noodle restaurant.

Toronto police say no injuries are reported.

They say three buildings are affected in the area east of the city's Kensington Market district.

Fire Chief Matthew Pegg says the buildings in the area are row houses and the fire spread through the roof.

Pegg says several neighbouring buildings have been evacuated and the blaze is contained.

 

