HBC shares fall more than 10% after company announces 2,000 layoffs
A
A
Share via Email
TORONTO — Hudson's Bay Co. (TSX:HBC) shares fell more than 10 per cent in early trading, a day after the company released disappointing quarterly earnings and announced it is cutting about 2,000 jobs.
CEO Jerry Storch told analysts in a conference call Friday that the company's transformation plan is intended to put HBC ahead and stay ahead of rapid industry trends, which include a shift from in-store to online shopping.
The company released its first-quarter results after markets closed Thursday and performed worse than analysts anticipated in a number of categories, including revenue and earnings per share.
RBC Capital Markets analysts Sabahat Khan and Irene Nattel wrote in a note that they expected HBC's shares to be weak Friday.
The company's shares fell 10.50 per cent or $1.01 to $8.61 in early trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
Editors' Picks
More on Metronews.ca
-
Tory's Toronto
Toronto drivers are loud, cyclists and pedestrians should be too: Matt Elliott
-
Tory's Toronto
Toronto's cost-cutting council is not ready for climate change: Matt Elliott
-
Tory's Toronto
Why is our boom town such a bust? Matt Elliott wants to know
-
Tory's Toronto
Toronto needs hard infrastructure to produce real Vision Zero results: Matt Elliott