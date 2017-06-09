Ontario police officer wins over crowd with impromptu rap at car show

TORONTO — A Toronto-area police officer has won over some fans with an impromptu rap performance that is gaining online popularity.

York Regional police Const. Amy Oliver was working a paid-duty security shift at a car show in Woodbridge, Ont., on Thursday evening when she stepped up to the mic to freestyle.

The rap, which was captured on video, includes rhymes about coffee and donuts, being called a pig, arresting drug dealers and being willing to put her life on the line.

As of the next afternoon, a short video of the performance posted on Instagram had 26,000 views and climbing.

Police spokesman Andy Pattenden says part of an officer's job is to do community relations and Oliver was able to put her rap hobby to that end.

He says Oliver was a bit shy at first, but saw an opportunity to engage the crowd.

Traditionally, there hasn't been a great relationship between people in the modified car world and police, Pattenden noted.

"The nice thing about it was the reaction from everyone afterward," he said. "It was kind of a cold shoulder in advance and then at the end of it the whole crowd loved her and everyone was giving her high-fives, glad that she was there."

A video of the performance can be viewed at https://www.instagram.com/p/BVGcP3EAxar/