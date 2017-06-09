York University to open new campus in Markham, Ont.

MARKHAM, Ont. — The Ontario government is pouring millions of dollars into a new university campus to open up north of Toronto.

The government announced $127 million in funding on Friday for the new campus of York University to be located in Markham, Ont.

York says the new campus will offer both undergraduate and graduate classes to up to 4,000 students, with hopes of accommodating up to 10,000 students in the future.

The university will also partner with nearby Seneca College to offer other academic options on the campus.

The government says the university campus is the first such facility in the region and says the money spent in building it will help equip more students for future jobs.