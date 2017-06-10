No winning ticket for $15 million jackpot in Friday's Lotto Max draw
TORONTO — No winning ticket was sold for the $15 million jackpot in Friday night's Lotto Max draw.
That means the jackpot for the next draw on June 16 will grow to approximately $21 million.
