Photos: Behind the scenes at McDonald’s top secret convention

A 50th McAnniversary. An 80th birthday. Record sales. A tasty new chicken sandwich. Even a goofy appearance by the world’s most famous clown.

And somehow Drake manages to steal the show.

McDonald’s held a top-secret company convention in Toronto last week, with 2,300 franchisees, restaurant managers and company brass — including “the founder,” George Cohon — celebrating the golden anniversary of the Golden Arches in Canada.

Turns out the now-retired Cohon, who just turned 80, has at least one famous rapper on his radar. He regaled the McFaithful in the Metro Toronto Convention Centre about a chance meeting he had with Drizzy at Sotto Sotto in Yorkville recently.

“I said: ‘Drake, you’re a famous dude.’ He said: ‘Well, you’re a famous dude,’” Cohon recalled with a chuckle.

Then, he says, after he gave the rapper’s bodyguard a card to redeem for a free burger, “Drake asked if I had any more, so I gave him nine of the 10 cards I had.”

The anecdote befitted the closed-door, two-day gathering of McDonald’s staff and suppliers at a time when the company wanted to give a respectful nod to its wildly successful 50-year history in Canada while making way for a new generation of more health-conscious and tech-savvy fast foodies.

The Golden Arches isn’t the only restaurant chain that started out in Canada in the baby boomer era and is now catering to the millennial generation. Boston Pizza and Pizza Pizza also hit 50 this year, while Tim Hortons hit the milestone in 2014 (Burger King swallowed it up the same year). KFC (previously Kentucky Fried Chicken) in Canada is 55 now.

“These are all brands that started here in boomer times, and now they’re doing business with a whole new digital generation that wants antibiotic-free meat, food quality and all-day breakfast,” noted Robert Carter, executive director of food service at market research firm NPD Group.

Appropriately, the theme of McDonald’s biennial conference this year was “constant evolution.” Of course, the past was celebrated. The conference kicked off with streamers and a singalong led by company mascot Ronald McDonald. Employees and executives had just watched a 1970s-era commercial featuring then unknown Anson Williams (Potsie on Happy Days) and John Amos (the dad on ’70s sitcom Good Times) dancing with mops and brooms in chorus line fashion to the original “You deserve a break today” jingle.

The revved-up clown then urged the upbeat audience to sing new lyrics displayed on the giant stage screen to the old company standard: “Celebrate ourselves today / Raise a cup of McCafé / We’re McDonald’s / We’re McDonald’s!”

The first McDonald’s in Canada was opened in Richmond, B.C., in 1967, marking the chain’s first foray outside the U.S. after 12 years of rapid growth under legendary franchising wizard Ray Kroc (the subject of the recent movie The Founder, starring Michael Keaton.)

The company quickly grew here, too, becoming the largest restaurant chain in Canada by 1981. It launched its first drive-thru restaurant in Regina in 1977 and its breakfast menu in 1976 — a cutting-edge move at the time for the french fry- and burger-centric industry.

Attracting the coveted millennial customer has proven tough for a fast food industry built by boomers. Carter of NPD Group says young consumers are interested in healthier, fresh ingredients and are willing to pay more for a quality product. However, they also want to keep the “fast” in fast food because convenience is an issue in the non-stop digital world.

McDonald’s has responded with faster ordering on in-store kiosks, and has also added third ordering windows and double lanes at drive-thrus — which make up about 70 per cent of the business. They recently added greeters to usher guests through the process from the moment they walk in, along with table service.

McDonald’s Canada has pledged to remove antibiotics important to human medicine from its chicken offerings, including their popular Chicken McNuggets, by the end of 2018. It has also introduced more premium offerings at a higher price point and more customization at self-ordering kiosks, which have dozens of higher-end ingredients on offer, from crumbled blue cheese to sun-dried tomato pesto.

But the Big Mac isn’t going anywhere.

“We’ve stayed true to our roots but constantly evolved to meet the needs of our guests,” McDonald’s Canada chief executive John Betts explained.

McDonald’s in the U.S. was struggling a few years ago with a stale, unhealthy image and sliding sales, but has begun to bounce back with simple things such as toasting Big Mac buns and introducing all-day breakfast.

Canada has been a bright spot for the international chain, charting year-over-year sales growth over the past decade. Betts, who has presided over nine of those years, expects another record in 2017.

The conference didn’t have any Big Macs or fries on offer, so lunch was catered by the convention centre, including seafood chowder, beef, chicken and vegetables. But the McCafé truck that travelled to various events such as the Toronto International Film Festival was set up on the convention floor, and samples of the chain’s fresh muffins and buttery croissants were available among the 80 vendors.

Mayor McCheese ties ($13) and T-shirts ($10) were popular. Free pens featuring the Hamburglar and Grimace were handed out, but those guys were nowhere in sight.

Franchisees got to check out various store designs for new restaurants via virtual reality headsets. They were all brightly lit with a European café vibe, featuring wood and stone finishes.

A restaurant in Richmond, B.C., was torn down and is getting a total rebuild with one of the new designs. The store is run by affable franchisee Joe Guzzo, who has worked for McDonald’s for 42 years and now runs a few restaurants in the area. “I have ketchup in my veins,” he joked.

He said things at the company “have changed a lot over the years, but it’s better. We kept our foundation and core values. I love the McDonald’s history and what it stands for.”

The convention also included a tribute to Cohon, who is renowned for his philanthropic work (Ronald McDonald House celebrates its 40th birthday this year, too). He launched McDonald’s in the then Soviet Union in 1990 and wrote about his adventures working in both countries in his book To Russia With Fries.

Though the Illinois-based burger behemoth doesn’t release financials for its subsidiary markets, Betts said that the first quarter of 2017 in Canada was strong, largely because of the introduction of all-day breakfast items here in February — and it was launched more than halfway through the three-month quarter.

“It’s not about following other brands,” Betts noted.

“We don’t sit back. We don’t accept the status quo. We drive forward with a relentless pursuit to beat yesterday,” he told the cheering McCrowd.