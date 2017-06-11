Man dead after shooting in North York residential area

Toronto’s homicide detectives are looking for a passenger of a vehicle that was involved in a fatal shooting early Sunday morning in a North York residential area.

Just after 2:30 a.m., officers rushed to the scene of a shooting on Blue Haven Cres., near Islington Ave. and Finch Ave. W.

A man was found dead in the driver’s seat of a vehicle, police said. A post-mortem examination is scheduled on Monday to identify the victim.

Police believe there was a passenger in the car at the time of the shooting, who fled the scene before police arrived.

“There is no doubt in my mind that that person had the opportunity to witness what happened to the deceased and also may know the identity of the shooter or shooters,” Det. Sgt. Graham Gibson told reporters during a press conference Sunday.

Gibson said they are not ruling out the possibility that the passenger might have been involved in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400.

This is the second shooting to have occurred near the same intersection over the weekend.

At around 12:30 p.m. on Saturday, police also responded to a call for a shooting incident behind Finchdale Plaza, located east of Islington Ave.

A male victim had taken himself to hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound, said Const. Allyson-Douglas Cook of Toronto police.

“It is too soon to say if they are related,” said Cook.