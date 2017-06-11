Man falls to his death near Hamilton’s Albion Falls

HAMILTON—A man in his 20s was pronounced dead on scene after falling about 40 metres from a cliff near Albion Falls in Hamilton on Saturday afternoon, police say.

The name of the deceased hasn’t been released, but police say he was not a Hamilton resident.

The Hamilton Fire Department confirms the fatality happened at about 5 p.m. and says a rope rescue of two other people has been completed. Those two are believed to be in “OK” condition, says spokesperson Dave Forster.

One of the rescued people is a 38-year-old male with minor “scrapes and bumps.” No information is available about the other individual.

Police closed off the area as they continued their investigation.

Nearly every weekend in the warm weather months, firefighters perform rope rescues from the various waterfall hiking trails in the Hamilton area.

A 60-year-old woman was rope-rescued from the same spot last Saturday.

In 2016, Hamilton firefighters had 29 calls for rope rescues at local waterfalls, the highest number in five years. Six of those were at Albion Falls.

Hamilton buses have been diverted from the area while investigation continue.