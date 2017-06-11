Fentanyl suspected in eight overdoses in Durham area this weekend

Fentanyl is suspected as being involved in eight non-fatal overdoses in the Durham area this weekend.

Durham Regional Police Service have confirmed one fentanyl overdose on Saturday, while seven other cocaine overdoses are suspected to include the potentially-fatal drug.

Durham police acting duty inspector Don Patrick said the seven males who ingested cocaine had symptoms not consistent with that drug.

According to a media release, three men in Whitby fell to the ground and were unresponsive on Friday after ingesting cocaine police believe was laced with another substance, possibly fentanyl. The men were between 18 and 20 in age and were rushed to hospital. Two were treated with Naloxone, a medication used to block the effects of opioids.

They are expected to survive.

Another group of three men was rushed to hospital the same night from a location on Thomas St. in Oshawa. One was reported to be unconscious while the two others were “experiencing difficulty,” the release said. A seventh man also from Oshawa went to hospital after ingesting cocaine Saturday morning.

Contaminated cocaine could lead to death, said Patrick, adding one or two overdose calls are normal in a week.

The Durham police drug enforcement unit is investigating if the incidents are connected. There are no guarantees illegal substances have not been laced with fentanyl, police said.

In October of last year, five people died of overdose in Barrie after taking what they believed to be cocaine. Toxicology reports indicated they had taken heroin mixed with fentanyl.