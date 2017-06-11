Toronto opens seven cooling centres in midst of heat wave

Those looking for relief from the heat enveloping Toronto can do so at one of the seven cooling centres.

Toronto is under a heat warning as temperatures are expected to rise above 30 C for the next two days. The city’s medical health officer has issued a heat warning as the city will reach a high of 31 C with a humidex of 36 C on Sunday and a high of 33 C on Monday with a humidex of 40 C.

According to a media release from Toronto Public Health, people are encouraged to cool off in air-conditioned places such as shopping malls, local libraries and community centres in neighbourhoods.

Cooling centres, which offer a place to rest, a cool drink and a light snack, can be found at:

• Metro Hall, 55 John St. (24 hours)

• East York Civic Centre, 850 Coxwell Ave. (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

• North York Civic Centre, 5100 Yonge St. (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

• Driftwood Community Centre, 4401 Jane St. (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

• Etobicoke Civic Centre, 399 The West Mall (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

• McGregor Community Centre, 2231 Lawrence Ave. E. (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

• Centennial Community Centre, 1967 Ellesmere Rd. (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

The medical officer of health issues a heat warning when temperatures of 31 C and higher last for two days.

During hot weather conditions, everyone is encouraged to call or check on young children, pregnant women, older adults, anyone working or exercising outdoors and those with chronic illnesses as they might be at a greater risk.

A heat warning has also been issued by Environment Canada for the rest of the GTA and much of southern Ontario due to hot temperatures.

Environment Canada advises of the importance to drink lots of water, find cool places to hang out and also to not leave pets or people in parked vehicles. And with a high UV index, don’t forget sunscreen.

Temperatures are expected to dip slightly starting Tuesday with a high of 27 C.