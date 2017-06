Toronto Zoo workers vote in favour of proposed contract

Unionized employees of the Toronto Zoo ratified a proposed contract after the zoo closed when more than 400 workers went on a strike that lasted a month.

Union members reviewed and voted on approving a four-year collective agreement at a meeting Sunday.

“While we are looking forward to returning to work and to looking after the animals we so deeply care about, our employer should be under no illusions that this was an easy decision for us to collectively take,” said Christine McKenzie, president of CUPE 1600.

“This was a month of struggle, for the right reasons, and I am incredibly proud of what our members have achieved.”

The union’s spokesperson Kevin Wilson said the contract was ratified via a secret ballot vote.

The board of management of the city-owned zoo has scheduled a special meeting on Monday at city hall to be briefed on the tentative contract and to vote on whether to accept the terms.

The board would also make decisions about how quickly the zoo could reopen to the public after a month of closure.

Toronto Zoo spokesperson Jennifer Tracey said if the board ratifies the agreement, the zoo could re-open on Thursday.

She said the zoo wouldn’t comment further on the contract until after Monday’s meeting.

More than 400 unionized staff went on strike on May 11 after contract agreements weren’t met due to issues of job security and language in the contract that would deny work protection to new employees, which the union called “two-tier” security. Union members include zookeepers, veterinary technicians, maintenance staff and mechanics.

McKenzie proposed a new offer and on June 8, a tentative contract was reached after almost 24 hours of negotiations.

Before the contract was ratified by unionized staff, the zoo’s board chair and chief executive called the contract “fair, reasonable and acknowledges the unique work that is done at the zoo.”