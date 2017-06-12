A PhD in accordion? Yes please

Michael Bridge was only five when he got his first accordion as a gift from a family friend.

Twenty years later, he has not parted ways with the musical instrument ever since.

And when he graduates with a master’s degree in music performance this Monday at the University of Toronto, he’ll join an exclusive club of just a handful who’ve ever earned a university degree in playing the accordion.

“There aren’t very many of us out there,” said the Calgary native. He’s only had one classmate in the two-year master’s stream. UofT is the single higher learning institution in North America to offer majors in the accordion, and the department has seen only five graduates in the past 10 years.

“The accordion is an instrument that has to advocate for its own legitimacy,” said Bridge of the rarity of accordion specialists. “We have generations of people who grew up when it was uncool to play accordion but that perception is changing fast.”

Bridge’s desire to pursue a professional career as an accordionist started 10 years ago when he attended the world championships in accordion in Washington D.C. and witnessed what he calls concert accordion – using the instrument to play more than just one genre of music.

“It was incredible what they were doing. I had never imagined that to be possible,” he said, noting it was the first time he saw people playing folk, rock, jazz, classic and mainstream modern music.

The accordion has since taken him on prestigious stages like the Boston Symphony Hall, the Royal Conservatory of Music in Toronto and various symphonies and competitions in Europe and Asia. In September he’ll perform at the Edmonton Symphony Orchestra.

And he’s far from being done. In the fall, the 25-year-old will start a doctoral program in accordion, becoming the third person to take it that far. He credits his professor – concert accordionist Joseph Macerollo who championed the accordion stream in the faculty of music – for the inspiration.