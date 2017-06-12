Canada-wide warrant issued for federal offender who breached parole: OPP
TORONTO — Ontario Provincial Police have issued a Canada-wide arrest warrant for a federal offender who they say breached his parole.
Police are asking for the public's help in finding 41-year-old Terrence Matheson, who served a four-and-a-half-year sentence for sexual assault and was subject to a five-year supervision order.
They say Matheson is known to frequent the Greater Toronto Area and Barrie, Ont.
He is described as a white male, five feet five inches tall, weighing 141 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Police say he has a cross, rose, heart and a star tattooed on his right forearm, a star, clouds and a tiger on his left forearm and the name "T-Bone" on his chest.
Police are asking anyone with information about his whereabouts to call the provincial police or Crime Stoppers.
