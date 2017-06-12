City staff recommends one-year King Street transit corridor pilot project

A pilot project could transform how transit and traffic work on King, one of Toronto’s most congested streets.

The one-year pilot, recommended by city staff, could start in late fall. It would prioritize transit on King Street between Bathurst and Jarvis — the first time the city has tried such a project.

The project will see many streetcars stop after intersections, rather than before. Riders will also have a dedicated space on the street to wait for and board the streetcar. These changes are meant to improve passenger safety and boarding times.

Staff estimate that half the existing car traffic on King will respond by using parallel corridors, according to sources familiar with the report. The hope is that the change will speed up transit on a route already 20 per cent over capacity — where it is frequently faster to walk than ride the rocket.

The 504 King streetcar is a workhorse of Toronto’s transit system. In fact, it’s the most-used streetcar or bus route in North America. Its 65,000 weekday passengers outnumber the daily ridership of the Sheppard subway line or Scarborough RT. The area along King Street has experienced rapid development, increasing the demand for reliable transportation through the downtown core.

Staff considered a car-free option but ultimately decided against it, citing the needs of local parking garages and business deliveries. Cars will be required to turn right at most intersections in the affected area, which will allow access but prohibit through-traffic. Transit, emergency vehicles and bikes will not be required to turn right.

The staff report, a joint effort by Transportation Services and City Planning with support from the TTC, will be considered by council’s executive committee on June 19 and debated by all of council July 5.

That’s the same session at which council will consider the value of replacing streetcars with buses on Queen Street, the TTC’s second-busiest surface route. The contrast between the two motions highlights how polarized council can be when it comes to streetcars.

But this pilot project — years in the making — is buoyed by extensive research and strong support from city staff. Chief planner Jennifer Keesmaat has been a vocal supporter of the King Street pilot, while new transportation chief Barbara Gray is widely seen as a pedestrian- and transit-friendly civil servant.

Tweaks:

City staff have tried every “operational tweak” they can to ease congestion on King Street. Those include:

• Extended turning and parking restrictions

• Increased fines for traffic violation

• All-door boarding

• Adjusted route times