Premier Wynne hopeful an LCBO strike can be averted by Canada Day

Premier Kathleen Wynne is hopeful job action by LCBO employees can be averted so Ontarians can toast the nation’s 150th birthday on Canada Day.

While Wynne emphasized that she did not want to meddle in the negotiations, she reminded the provincially-owned liquor monopoly of labour law changes that are coming this year.

A key sticking point in the dispute is that that Ontario Public Services Employees Union is accusing the LCBO of marooning workers in part-time positions for decades instead of giving them full-time jobs.

OPSEU, which represents the 8,000 Liquor Control Board of Ontario employees who could hit the bricks June 26, has said that’s ironic given the sweeping reforms Wynne’s government will enact this fall.

Under the legislation introduced June 1, employers will have to pay workers equal pay for equal work, regardless of their full-time, part-time or temporary status.

The new law would also ban companies from misclassifying employees as “independent contractors” when they are de facto full-time.

“I’m not going to wade into the negotiation ... that needs to happen at the table and so they need to have that discussion,” said Wynne, who worked in mediation before entering politics.

“But in principle, do I think that it’s a good idea for government to set an example in terms of good labour practice? Absolutely, absolutely,” the premier said firmly.

“It does make sense that as we look across government to make sure that we have the best labour practices possible. That’s consistent, for example, with the gender wage gap issues and … making sure we have 40 per cent of women in on our agency and commissions boards,” she said.

“So we are absolutely working to be a model and we’ll have to let current negotiations unravel as they do.”

While Wynne reiterated she does “not know the trade-offs and the intricacies of what’s going on at that table,” she acknowledged there could be a political price for her to pay if there’s a strike on Canada Day.

“I’m sure there will be those who will try to do that — blame me. But, again, there’s always more than one issue on the table at a given time. We need to let that unfold and with luck we will keep our fingers crossed that that they reach an agreement soon.”

Last week, the president of OPSEU said it’s time for the premier to put her money where her mouth is.

“If Kathleen Wynne wants to take concrete action to match her lofty promises of improved working conditions for vulnerable workers, she has the power to do that — right here, and right now,” said Warren (Smokey) Thomas.

“Whether she tells her managers to join with us to build a better LCBO, for workers and Ontarians, or lets the clock run down and the picket lines go up, is now up to her,” said Thomas.

The LCBO disagrees with the union’s claims, saying wages are “generous” with part-timers’ pay maxing at more than $27 an hour.

Meanwhile, the province on Monday reached tentative contract extensions with other OPSEU employees.

Queen’s Park struck accords with both the unified and correctional bargaining units, which includes jail guards, social workers, administrative staff, enforcement officers, and IT systems employees.